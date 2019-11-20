CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Chadwick Boseman & Taylor Simone Ledward Bring Black Royalty To The ’21 Bridges’ Red Carpet Premiere

Posted November 20, 2019

 

 

1. Chadwick Boseman & Taylor Simone Ledward Hit The Carpet

Chadwick Boseman & Taylor Simone Ledward Hit The Carpet Source:Getty

Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward are rarely photographed together but hen they do, it looks like Black excellence. The Hollywood couple hit the red carpet last night for the “21 Savages” premiere in NYC. Taylor looked sophisticated and sexy in a long sleeve sequin gown with thigh high split and structured shoulders while her “Black Panther” beau donned a flashy mustard dinner jacket. Boseman stars as the son of a slain cop who dedicated his life to putting cop killers behind bars. After eight officers are murdered in a botched armed robbery, Boseman’s character shuts down all the bridges leading into NYC to capture the criminals. “21 Bridges” hits theaters November 22.

2. “21 Bridges” New York Screening

"21 Bridges" New York Screening Source:Getty

3. “21 Bridges” New York Screening

"21 Bridges" New York Screening Source:Getty

4. “21 Bridges” New York Screening

"21 Bridges" New York Screening Source:Getty

5. “21 Bridges” New York Screening

"21 Bridges" New York Screening Source:Getty
