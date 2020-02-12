CLOSE
Celebs With Face Tattoos

Posted February 12, 2020

2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show

Source: Alli Harvey/MTV1415 / Getty


Face tattoos have become the new trend among rappers and entertainers. More recently, Amber Rose tatted her sons’ names across her forehead. Here are other celebs that have opted for face tattoos!

Celebs With Face Tattoos  was originally published on hot963.com

1. The Game

View this post on Instagram

♾ F O R E V E R

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

2. Amber Rose

3. Chris Brown

4. Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Source:Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Stone Soul: Gucci Mane .

5. Kehlani

View this post on Instagram

the universe can take back and reset what it gives. it can never take back or reset what YOUVE given. i could say many things about this previous decade, but i am feeling less wordy and more in the space of motion/action. next year and the years to come, i’d like to give even more. love more. share more. i’d like to take these bountiful lessons no matter how harsh they’ve come, and transform them into gold. proof i’ve learned, proof i’ve applied. the journey has been hard and soft, cold and warm, bitter and sweet. constantly experiencing both sides of the coin, may we continue to always do so to truly live in immeasurable gratitude. i promise to focus on joy. to pay attention to what gives me full body high spine tingling smile till it hurts joy and feed that. i promise to help where i can. step back when i am taking up space. open up when i am invited... protect myself when i am called to. cheers to honor, love, joy, strength and gratitude. 2019 thank you for all you’ve given. 🧡

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

6. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Source:Sovereign Brands

Lil Wayne x Bumbu lil wayne x bumbu

7. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 09: Former boxer Mike Tyson inducts Evander Holyfield (not pictured) into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame at the second annual induction gala at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on August 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,gala,annual event,nevada,las vegas,hall of fame,former,induction ceremony,boxing,second,heavyweight,mike tyson,tropicana resort and casino,evander holyfield,inducts

8.

View this post on Instagram

bud light baptism

A post shared by @ postmalone on

