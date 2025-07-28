Celebs Pack The Red Carpet For ‘The Pickup’ LA Premiere [Gallery]

Listen Live
Celebs Pack The Red Carpet For ‘The Pickup’ LA Premiere

Published on July 28, 2025
'The Pickup' LA Premiere

Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

Hollywood rolled out the red carpet for the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ high-octane action-comedy, The Pickup. Read more and check out a gallery of photos from the star-studded event inside.

On Sunday (July 27) at Regal LA Live, the A-list event brought out the film’s stars and a host of special guests to celebrate the highly anticipated summer blockbuster ahead of its August 6, 2025 release. Leading the charge was legendary comedian Eddie Murphy, joined by co-stars Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer, who all star in the Tim Story-directed film. The trio posed for photos and greeted fans before heading inside for an exclusive screening. Story, also one of the film’s producers, was joined by fellow producers Charisse Hewitt-Webster and John Fox, along with screenwriters Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows.

The Pickup tells the story of Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), two armored truck drivers whose routine day takes a chaotic turn when they’re ambushed by criminals led by the cunning Zoe (Palmer). What begins as a simple cash pickup spirals into an action-packed adventure filled with dangerous twists, hilarious banter, and explosive surprises.

The premiere crowd was just as star-studded as the film itself. Vivica A. Fox, Aldis Hodge, Skai Jackson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Daniella Monet, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Jharrel Jerome were among the celebrities spotted showing their support. Reality TV stars Colleen Reed and Chris Seeley were also in attendance, adding to the glamor of the night.

Following the screening, guests were able to attend the afterparty at the iconic Hotel Figueroa. The celebration continued into the night with music, cocktails, and good vibes.

Packed with an all-star cast including Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Jack Kesy, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, and WWE superstar Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa’i), The Pickup promises to be the adrenaline-fueled, laugh-out-loud comedy event of the summer. With a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes and a hard-hitting R rating, fans can expect a fast-paced ride when the film hits theaters nationwide on August 6.

Until then, buckle up! The Pickup is coming, and it’s bringing the heat.

Check out a gallery from the evening below:

