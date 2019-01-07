As the last sign of the zodiac, Capricorn’s are practical, ambitious and wise. They’re ruled by the planet Saturn and are represented by sea goat, a mythological creature with the body of a goat and tail of a fish, according to Allure.com.

Their ambition fuels their desire for success, making them the perfect signs to reach A-list status.

Check out these famous Capricorns when you keep clicking.

Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Capricorns was originally published on hellobeautiful.com