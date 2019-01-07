As the last sign of the zodiac, Capricorn’s are practical, ambitious and wise. They’re ruled by the planet Saturn and are represented by sea goat, a mythological creature with the body of a goat and tail of a fish, according to Allure.com.
Their ambition fuels their desire for success, making them the perfect signs to reach A-list status.
Check out these famous Capricorns when you keep clicking.
Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Capricorns was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. John LegendSource:Getty
December 28
2. LeBron JamesSource:Getty
December 30
3. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty
January 1
4. Cuba Gooding Jr.Source:Getty
January 2
5. Taye DiggsSource:Getty
January 2
6. Jill Marie JonesSource:Getty
January 4
7. John SingletonSource:Getty
January 6
8. Blue IvySource:Getty
January 7
9. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
January 11
10. Kim ColesSource:Getty
January 11
11. Shonda RhimesSource:Getty
January 13
12. LL Cool JSource:Getty
January 14
13. Debbie AllenSource:Getty
January 16
14. Sade Adu
January 16
15. AaliyahSource:Getty
January 16
16. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
January 17
17. Betty WhiteSource:Getty
January 17