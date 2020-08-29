Celebrities React To The Passing of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the talented actor who starred in films such as Black Panther, 42, and Get On Up, has passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 42. Over his years in the spotlight, he has gained respect from people all over the world. When the news broke of his death, many celebrities took to social media to give their condolences.
1.
August 29, 2020
The official statement from Chadwick’s Family
2.
From Angela Bassett
3.
Every time we crossed paths with you, you were kindest, chill, and most peaceful person. It’s truly so sad to hear what’s happened. Heaven has gained another angel. Rest in Paradise #Chadwick 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xrktQ1i4xU— Ciara (@ciara) August 29, 2020
From Ciara
4.
From Chance The Rapper
5.
I keep thinking about my 3-year-old in his Black Panther costume. How he wore it almost every day when he got it, refused to take it off. The way he walked around saying “I’m the Black Panther.” How happy it made him. What Chadwick gave us was immeasurable. What an enormous loss.— Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) August 29, 2020
From Clint Smith
6.
Chadwick also is teaching us about perseverance, family and friendship. He lived and died giving everything he had without the gossip and untrustworthiness of those around him.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 29, 2020
A superhero. Truly.
From Bakari Sellers
7.
I have no words....This shit hurts. Just a all around good brother. You will be missed.... Rest well King #Fuck2020 https://t.co/TorVy6R9Bb— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 29, 2020
From Kevin Hart
8.
From Sarah Jakes Roberts
9.
From SZA
10.
I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon.— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020
From John Legend
11.
Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh— Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020
From Viola Davis
12.
May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020
From Ava Duvernay.
13.
We never know what people are enduring. Humans...we are wonders.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 29, 2020
Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle. #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/YDLOLHxop6
From Bernice King
14.
🙌🏽 @chadwickboseman— Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 29, 2020
Rest. Such gifts wrapped in dedication to our craft. May every man you portrayed celebrate your spirit as I do... as we all do. May your family be covered in your love.
#chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/7fJP08HClB
From Kim Fileds
15.
Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020
From Jemele Hill
16.
T'Challa in Black Panther— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 29, 2020
Jackie Robinson in 42
James Brown in Get on Up
Thurgood Marshall in Marshall
Iconic figures. Iconic roles.
RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/Mjt68cLXWI
Some of Chadwick’s very powerful roles.
17.
Chadwick Boseman dedicate his career to giving Black heroes their flowers. He loved us with his whole career.— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 29, 2020
From David Dennis Jr.
18.
Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QNvzuZgAbe— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) August 29, 2020
From Marvel Studios
19.
Anyone who has ever seen what cancer does to someone up close knows how debilitating & painful the disease is.— Gia Peppers (@GiaPeppers) August 29, 2020
Chadwick still showed up to press runs, movie sets, screening events, fan visits, and award ceremonies in the midst of battling cancer.
Resilient isn’t even the word.
From Gia Peppers
20.
This was amazing. @chadwickboseman surprises #BlackPanther fans while they say what the movie means to them. pic.twitter.com/ZXnfLuV83f— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 1, 2018
From The Tonight Show
21.
Chadwick really suffered through all of that for *us.* Think of all the stories he helped tell. All the people he helped find hope. All the Black children for whom he could be a powerful reflection?— brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) August 29, 2020
Despite his own terminal pain.
I am astonished by the weight of that sacrifice
From Brittany Packnett
22.
From Jamie Foxx
23.
From Angela Rye
24.
What 2020 has made us all wonder…