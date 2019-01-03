15 Celebrities Who Cut Their Hair Off [PHOTOS]

Posted January 3, 2019

Out with the old, in with the new. Sometimes change is good. Check out these 15 before and after pics of celebrities who cut their hair off.

Sources: XXL, Complex

1. Lil Romeo (Before)

Array Source:WENN

2. Lil Romeo (After)

'Growing Up Hip Hop' premiere NYC Source:WENN

3. Maxwell (Before)

Maxwell Performs In London Source:Getty

4. Maxwell (After)

Maxwell Performs On CBS' 'The Early Show' Source:Getty

5. Bow Wow (Before)

2000 Radio Music Awards Source:Getty

6. Bow Wow (After)

Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Ludacris (Before)

The 2004 Source Awards - Inside Source:Getty

8. Ludacris (After)

Ludacris Official Birthday Party Source:Getty

9. Omarion (Before)

Array Source:WENN

10. Omarion (After)

Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Andre 3000 (Before)

Array Source:WENN

12. Andre 3000 (After)

Array Source:WENN

13. Jim Jones (Before)

Array Source:WENN

Jim JonesnDef Jam Rapstar offical launch party at the Hudson hotel

14. Jim Jones (After)

Lamborghini LP700-4 Aventador Unveiling And Nuvo Lemon Sorbet Launch Source:Getty

15. Ice Cube (Before)

Rock The Bells 2012 Festival Series In San Bernardino, California - Day 2 Source:Getty

16. Ice Cube (After)

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Fist Fight' - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Young Buck (Before)

MTV Sucker Free Presents Red Man, Young Buck, & Baby Boy Source:Getty

18. Young Buck (After)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson signs a Vodka bottle Source:WENN

19. The Weeknd (Before)

2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1 Source:Getty

20. The Weeknd (After)

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show Source:Getty

21. Busta Rhymes (Before)

Array Source:WENN

22. Busta Rhymes (After)

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20 Source:Getty

23. Big Boi (Before)

Array Source:WENN

24. Big Boi (After)

2013 H2O Music Festival - Los Angeles, CA Source:Getty

25. Slim Thug (Before)

Radio One Spring Fest - Concert Source:Getty

26. Slim Thug (After)

Slim Thug LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One

27. Jermaine Dupri (Before)

Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupree File Photos Source:Getty

28. Jermaine Dupri (After)

So So Def All-Star 20th Anniversary Concert Source:Getty

29. Ice-T (Before)

Ice T Source:Getty

30. Ice-T (After)

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
photos
