Food & Drink

Celebrate National Taco Day With The Best Deals In Dallas

Published on October 7, 2025

Aproveche la última “tarde de tacos” al aire libre de la temporada

National Taco Day is here, and it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself. Restaurants across the country are serving up $1 tacos, BOGO deals,and limited-time specials for the occasion.  you’ll find plenty of ways to celebrate National Taco Day without breaking the bank.

 

See taco deals below!

1. Chilangos Tacos

FREE tacos

2. Fuel City

6 AM – 6 PM $1 tacos! Breakfast, lunch, and everything in between at All Fuel City locations

3. El Pollo Loco

3 Tacos for $5. Loco Rewards members only.

4. Chuy’s Restaurant

dd a ground beef taco to any entrée for just $1, $1 Floaters ALL DAY LONG, Dress up in a taco costume, post a photo on social media using #ChuysTacoDay, and show it to your server to receive a free entrée. Dine in only

5. Velvet Taco

pop up to the Greenville Ave restaurant in Dallas. From 4–8pm, tattoo artists will be inking free taco inspired designs inside an airstream in the parking lot. The first guest to get the Velvet Taco logo tattoed earns FREE tacos for a year

6. La Salsa Verde Taqueria

A wide variety of tacos for just $0.99+tax. Valid at all our locations and food trucks. Does not apply to online orders.

7. Texano Cocina

$2 Tacos from open until close. Dine in only

8. Torchy’s Tacos

Rewards Members get a FREE taco when you buy a taco

9. gvodallas

$2 Tacos , $13 Birria Tacos, $5 Tequila Shots:Don Julio Silver,Casamigo Blanco, Parton Silver, $5 Margaritas (classic)
$9 Mega Margaritas

10. sixotwotacos

$1.50 street style tacos all day!!

11. Taco Bell

For Rewards Members on the Taco Bell App.

12 PM EST Taco Day T-Shirt (500 available)
$1 Tacos every other hour starting at 2 PM EST(25k available per hour) 2PM, 4PM, 6PM, 8PM
10 PM EST win free taco for a year(100 gift card available)
5 off party packs all day via app
Bogo tacos all day on Doordash

12. 24 Seven Tacos

$1 TACOS ALL DAY. All locations | In-person only

13. Fuego Tortilla Grill

Buy One, Get One 50% off. in-store & drive-thru today only, all day long.

