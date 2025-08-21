Today, we celebrate National Senior Citizens Day. While there aren’t any exclusive deals offering special discounts exclusively for this holiday, it is recognized and celebrated across the U.S.

However, seniors can still take advantage of many ongoing discounts at national food chains today.

Check out these senior foodie deals and satisfy some cravings today!

Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day With These Discounts was originally published on majic945.com

1. Saltgrass Steak House AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members 2. Chili’s 10% off for guests 55+ at select locations 3. IHOP Offers a special 55+ menu with lower prices on select meals. 4. Denny’s 15% off the bill with an AARP card, plus a dedicated 55+ menu 5. Luby’s “LuAnn Senior Special” for those 55+, usually after 3 p.m. for around $7.99.



6. Applebee’s 10–15% off for guests 60+ 7. Golden Corral 10% off for seniors 55+ or 60+, depending on the location. 8. El Pollo Loco 10% off for customers 60+ 9. Chick-fil-A Most locations offer 10% off or a free small drink for those 55+ 10. Whataburger Free small coffee or drink with a meal purchase for guests 55+, sometimes 62+ 11. Outback Steakhouse AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members 12. Arby’s 10% off for customers 55+ 13. Burger King 10% off for guests 60+ 14. Jack in the Box Up to 20% off for guest 55+ 15. Subway 10% off at participating locations for customers 60+ 16. Taco Bell 5% off plus a free drink for customers 65+ 17. CiCi’s Pizza Around 10% off for seniors 60+ 18. Krispy Kreme 10% off or a free donut for guests 50+ 19. Fuddrucker’s 10% off platters for guests 55+ 20. White Castle 10% off for those 62+ 21. Carrabba’s Italian Grill AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members 22. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members 23. Joe’s Crab Shack AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members 24. McCormick & Schmick’s AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members 25. Rainforest Cafe AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members