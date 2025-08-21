Today, we celebrate National Senior Citizens Day. While there aren’t any exclusive deals offering special discounts exclusively for this holiday, it is recognized and celebrated across the U.S.
However, seniors can still take advantage of many ongoing discounts at national food chains today.
TRENDING: Dallas Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die
TRENDING: Tamar Braxton Says She ‘Almost Died’ After Waking Up in Pool of Blood With Severe Injuries
Check out these senior foodie deals and satisfy some cravings today!
Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day With These Discounts was originally published on majic945.com
1. Saltgrass Steak House
AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members
2. Chili’s
10% off for guests 55+ at select locations
3. IHOP
Offers a special 55+ menu with lower prices on select meals.
4. Denny’s
15% off the bill with an AARP card, plus a dedicated 55+ menu
5. Luby’s
“LuAnn Senior Special” for those 55+, usually after 3 p.m. for around $7.99.
6. Applebee’s
10–15% off for guests 60+
7. Golden Corral
10% off for seniors 55+ or 60+, depending on the location.
8. El Pollo Loco
10% off for customers 60+
9. Chick-fil-A
Most locations offer 10% off or a free small drink for those 55+
10. Whataburger
Free small coffee or drink with a meal purchase for guests 55+, sometimes 62+
11. Outback Steakhouse
AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members
12. Arby’s
10% off for customers 55+
13. Burger King
10% off for guests 60+
14. Jack in the Box
Up to 20% off for guest 55+
15. Subway
10% off at participating locations for customers 60+
16. Taco Bell
5% off plus a free drink for customers 65+
17. CiCi’s Pizza
Around 10% off for seniors 60+
18. Krispy Kreme
10% off or a free donut for guests 50+
19. Fuddrucker’s
10% off platters for guests 55+
20. White Castle
10% off for those 62+
21. Carrabba’s Italian Grill
AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members
22. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members
23. Joe’s Crab Shack
AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members
24. McCormick & Schmick’s
AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members
25. Rainforest Cafe
AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama
-
Dallas Rapper BigXthaPlug Arrested
-
1800TW Back to School Cash
-
T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect
-
Yella Beezy Trial Date Set in High-Profile Mo3 Murder Case
-
Atlanta Rapper T-Hood’s Death Ruled A Homicide After Autopsy Results
-
Remembering Aaliyah: Dallas Was the Last City to Feel Her Love