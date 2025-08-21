Listen Live
Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day With These Discounts

Published on August 21, 2025

Today, we celebrate National Senior Citizens Day. While there aren’t any exclusive deals offering special discounts exclusively for this holiday, it is recognized and celebrated across the U.S.

However, seniors can still take advantage of many ongoing discounts at national food chains today.

 

Check out these senior foodie deals and satisfy some cravings today!

1. Saltgrass Steak House

AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members

2. Chili’s

10% off for guests 55+ at select locations

3. IHOP

Offers a special 55+ menu with lower prices on select meals.

4. Denny’s

15% off the bill with an AARP card, plus a dedicated 55+ menu

5. Luby’s

“LuAnn Senior Special” for those 55+, usually after 3 p.m. for around $7.99.



6. Applebee’s

10–15% off for guests 60+

7. Golden Corral

10% off for seniors 55+ or 60+, depending on the location.

8. El Pollo Loco

10% off  for customers 60+

9. Chick-fil-A

Most locations offer 10% off or a free small drink for those 55+

10. Whataburger

Free small coffee or drink with a meal purchase for guests 55+, sometimes 62+

11. Outback Steakhouse

AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members

12. Arby’s

10% off for customers 55+

13. Burger King

10% off for guests 60+

14. Jack in the Box

Up to 20% off for guest 55+

15. Subway

10% off at participating locations for customers 60+

16. Taco Bell

5% off plus a free drink for customers 65+

17. CiCi’s Pizza

Around 10% off for seniors 60+

18. Krispy Kreme

10% off or a free donut for guests 50+

19. Fuddrucker’s

10% off platters for guests 55+

20. White Castle

10% off for those 62+

21. Carrabba’s Italian Grill

AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members

22. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members

23. Joe’s Crab Shack

AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members

24. McCormick & Schmick’s

AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members

25. Rainforest Cafe

AARP Partner Restaurant 10% Off for Members

