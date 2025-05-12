Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month With Our Favorite Films By Asian American & Pacific Islander Creators [Gallery]

Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month With Our Favorite Films
Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, we want to spotlight a few films to support this month. There are many genres to choose from within our list like comedies, rom-coms and psychological thrillers. Check out a trailer for each film to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month inside. An easy way to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month is by supporting the creators who are uplifting their communities and making sure the next generation is properly represented onscreen. Everyone deserves to see themselves on the big screen and for their stories to be heard. We decided to spotlight some of the best films, highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander talent. From comedies, thrillers and dramas, these movies are sure to keep you entertained. Within our curated list of excellent AANHPI films are some award-winning movies like Minari, Everything, Everywhere All At Once, and Crazy Rich Asians. The talent highlighted throughout these films are gifted and should be uplifted beyond their cultural identity. Wong argues that Asian Americans are past needing representation and are valued for their talents beyond their racial identity. In order for more stories to be heard, fans must to do their part and support existing content available now. Be sure to watch these AANHPI films this month and the next (and the next and the next). We compiled a list of our favorites but comment some of your favorite AANHPI films below if we missed any.As we continue
Check out a list of our favorite AANHPI movies below:
1. Minari
2. Parasite
3. Everything Everywhere All At Once
4. Crazy Rich Asians
5. Always Be My Maybe
6. The Joy Luck Club
7. To All The Boys I've Loved Before
8. Moana
9. Finding Ohana
10. Turning Red
