Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month With Our Favorite Films

Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month With Our Favorite Films By Asian American & Pacific Islander Creators [Gallery]

Published on May 12, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Source: A24 / A24

As we continue Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, we want to spotlight a few films to support this month. There are many genres to choose from within our list like comedies, rom-coms and psychological thrillers. Check out a trailer for each film to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month inside.
An easy way to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month is by supporting the creators who are uplifting their communities and making sure the next generation is properly represented onscreen. Everyone deserves to see themselves on the big screen and for their stories to be heard. We decided to spotlight some of the best films, highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander talent. From comedies, thrillers and dramas, these movies are sure to keep you entertained.

Related Stories

Within our curated list of excellent AANHPI films are some award-winning movies like Minari, Everything, Everywhere All At Once, and Crazy Rich Asians. The talent highlighted throughout these films are gifted and should be uplifted beyond their cultural identity. Wong argues that Asian Americans are past needing representation and are valued for their talents beyond their racial identity. In order for more stories to be heard, fans must to do their part and support existing content available now. Be sure to watch these AANHPI films this month and the next (and the next and the next). We compiled a list of our favorites but comment some of your favorite AANHPI films below if we missed any.

Check out a list of our favorite AANHPI movies below:

1. Minari

2. Parasite

3. Everything Everywhere All At Once

4. Crazy Rich Asians

5. Always Be My Maybe

6. The Joy Luck Club

7. To All The Boys I've Loved Before

8. Moana

9. Finding Ohana

10. Turning Red

Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month With Our Favorite Films By Asian American & Pacific Islander Creators [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Border Patrol operating in Minneapolis

Gregory Bovino Reportedly Demoted In Wake Of Minnesota Shootings, DHS Says Otherwise

Hip-Hop Wired
AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Cardi B Under Fire For Cursing At 4-Year-Old Over NFL Pick

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

Travis Scott Makes Surprise Appearance In Latest Trailer To Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Hip-Hop Wired
Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
17 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

NFL Players from Texas That are Playing in the Super Bowl

Comment
72 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

What North Texas Schools Are Closed On Tuesday Following Winter Storm

Comment
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Comment
Local  |  tethomas

Tuesday Road Conditions In DFW

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close