HomeRadio One Exclusives

Cathy Hughes Gets Inducted Into The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame [Photos]

Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Inductee!

Source: @WesoToldMe / other


Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Induction! Alongside the induction for Ms.Hughes were several successful black entertainers such as Bishop T.D. Jakes, Rev Run, and many more!

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame’s 2022 Black Music Month Ceremony was held on Saturday, June 18th in association with The Home Depot Backyard’s annual Summer Movie Series & Juneteenth Celebration event.

As if that wasn’t enough Black Excellence, the city of Atlanta gave the Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame its own Highway! Check out this moment as well as Ms. Hughes’s induction below!

 

RELATED: Congrats: Cathy Hughes Black Music &amp; Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Inductee!

RELATED: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 75th Birthday!

RELATED: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Explains How DMX’s Final Interview Came To Be

HOMEPAGE

Cathy Hughes Gets Inducted Into The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame [Photos]  was originally published on majicatl.com

1. History has been made! Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame Highway

History has been made! Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame Highway Source:other

2. Bishop T.D. Jakes attends the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Bishop T.D. Jakes attends the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

3. Cathy Hughes at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet

Cathy Hughes at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet Source:other

4. Jekalyn Carr Attends The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Jekalyn Carr Attends The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

5. Bishop T.D. Jakes reaction after seeing his induction plaque

Bishop T.D. Jakes reaction after seeing his induction plaque Source:other

6. Jekalyn Carr hits the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame red carpet

Jekalyn Carr hits the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame red carpet Source:other

7. Black Music &; Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet

Black Music &; Entertainment Walk of Fame Red Carpet Source:other

8. Ryan Cameron presenter for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Ryan Cameron presenter for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

9. Cathy Hughes & Alfred Liggins at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Cathy Hughes & Alfred Liggins at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

10. Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Inductee!

Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Inductee! Source:other

11. Cathy Hughes poses in front of her plaque

Cathy Hughes poses in front of her plaque Source:other

12. Cathy Hughes taking pictures at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Cathy Hughes taking pictures at the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

13. Ryan Cameron the presenter of The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Ryan Cameron the presenter of The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

14. Ryan Cameron speaks to Rev Run & Angela Simmons

Ryan Cameron speaks to Rev Run & Angela Simmons Source:other

15. Cathy Hughes & Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

Cathy Hughes & Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Source:other

16. Congrats to Rev Run on The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Induction

Congrats to Rev Run on The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Induction Source:other
Close