Cassius Gems: Celebrate Cardi B’s Dirty 33 With Her Sexiest Instagram Photos

Published on October 11, 2025

2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi B

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

The Queen of the Bronx, Cardi B, is celebrating her birthday today.

Now 33 years old, Cardi went from being a standout on Love & Hip Hop: New York, thanks to her energetic personality, to a Grammy-winning top-tier MC in just a few years.

Her pen is crazy, of course, but her undoubted sex appeal only adds to her allure. Cardi talks dirty on tracks like the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted track ‘WAP’ and was never scared to talk about her body, despite plastic surgery haters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw-hR1Eua92/?hl=en

The rapper has talked about becoming a dancer and going under the knife to make her even more confident in a March 2021 cover story with Interview magazine.

“Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident.”

But now, as a superstar rapper, Cardi loves her body and is never afraid to show it off.

Celebrate Bardi’s birthday by checking out the hottest photos she’s shared with her Instagram followers:

1. Look back at it

2. Stunning

3. Pool side

4. Poison

5. Ghana Vibes

6. Pretty In Pink

7.

8. Feeling blue

9. Taking a dip

10. Tatted Up

11.

12.

13. It’s the eyes for us

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

