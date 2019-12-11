CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

Posted 21 hours ago

 

 

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court Source:Getty

Cardi B turned her recent court appearance into her private, yet very public, fashion show and the streets of New York were her runway. The feathery fashionista caused quite a stir on her way to the Queens Supreme Court and gave fans the spectacle they were hoping for. The hooded fur train, labeled the “Queen’s Coat” by Adrienne Landau, retails for $2,995. She complimented to statement piece with her signature long nails, a white top and black pants. 

The rap superstar is accused of commissioning an attack on two strippers, one of whom she thought was messing with her husband Offset. Cardi plead “not guilty” to felony charges of attempted assault back in June.

2. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – December 10, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 10, 2019 Source:Getty

3. us-celebrity-court-cardib

us-celebrity-court-cardib Source:Getty

4. TOPSHOT-us-celebrity-court-cardib

TOPSHOT-us-celebrity-court-cardib Source:Getty

5. us-celebrity-court-cardib

us-celebrity-court-cardib Source:Getty

6. Cardi B Returns To Court To Answer Charges Over Strip Club Incident

Cardi B Returns To Court To Answer Charges Over Strip Club Incident Source:Getty

7. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – December 10, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 10, 2019 Source:Getty
Latest
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 13 hours ago
12.11.19
6 items
Leon Spinks’ Wife Asks For Prayers Amid Legendary…
 18 hours ago
12.11.19
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 21 hours ago
12.11.19
Young M.A. Declares She’s Not Problematic, Talks Debut…
 22 hours ago
12.11.19
Lizzo Crowned TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Blac Youngsta Goes Through Freaky Tales, Talks ‘Church…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
5 items
Beyoncé Announces New IVY PARK Apparel And Sneaker…
 3 days ago
12.10.19
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
6 items
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 4 days ago
12.09.19
Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In…
 4 days ago
12.08.19
20 items
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of…
 4 days ago
12.09.19
Venture Capitalist Arlan Hamilton Launches Scholarship Fund For…
 5 days ago
12.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close