Cardi B Celebrates 28th Birthday With Lap Dances, Offset Was There With A Rolls-Royce Too

Cardi B’s 28th birthday has already been all sorts of lit. The Bronx rapper’s celebration in Las Vegas included lap dances that involve gymnastics and the participation of Offset, the same guy she is divorcing.

Part of the birthday festivities included Cardi B leaping on to the Migos rapper for a lap dance…umm, humping session.

TMZ has provided some more details and context.

We’re just here trying to connect the dots, so here’s Cardi laying on top of Offset, giving him what a lap dance of sorts. But wait, there’s more… Meg Thee Stallion posted video of Cardi multitasking at a club in Vegas … dancing with a bottle of D’USSE VSOP cognac. The party moved to a private home and actually got wilder! They danced till early, early Sunday AM. It ended with a pretty amazing gift from Offset … a Rolls-Royce, with Kulture‘s name embroidered on the seats. They shared a kiss that sure looks coupley.

Offset has clearly been on a mission. Earlier this week, he copped a billboard in Atlanta wishing Cardi a happy birthday, via Kulture.

Reportedly, Offset was partying with his soon to be ex-wife all night.

Also worth noting, Cardi B has a new sneaker collection with Reebok. Bardi is rocking the Club C Cardi, which is available at Reebok.com, in the photo she shared. The entire collection is set to drop Nov. 13. She stays collecting the bag.

Peep some more of the assembled birthday shenanigans below.

