The holiday buying season is upon us and at HelloBeautiful, we support all things Black women, which is why we put together this list of items to buy your girl gang while simultaneously supporting Black women led businesses.
#BuyBlack: The Gift Guide For The Girl In Your Tribe Who Has Everything was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Canvas Clutches By KashmirViii
If you’re like NeNe Leakes, you adore a good clutch hunty! They can take any outfit up a few notches while safeguarding your belongings. These canvas clutches by KashmirViii are perfect for the girl who likes to make a statement with her accessories. She also sells coasters, notebooks, mugs and shirts!
$45
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2Bgfadd
2. Bundles From Lumi BloomSource:Lumi Bloom
If you have a little bit extra in your budget for your friend who loves her bundles and beauty products, try out these luxurious tresses from Lumi Bloom. Lumi Bloom specializes in providing quality hair products ranging from hair vitamins, to shampoo and conditioner, along with high quality human hair, that is sourced directly from India vendors specially handpicked by track and field hurdler/ Olympic hopeful, Mackenzie Hill.
Price: $170
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2RWsb2O
3. Two-Finger Ring From Melody Yehsani
Your outspoken friend will love this two-finger ring from Melody Yehsani and let her wear her thoughts.
Price: $58
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2QQa2WV
4. Savage X Fenty Hipset 2-Pack
What would this list be without some Fenty? Rihanna makes every Black woman happy.Give your friend a Savage X Fenty set and make her eyes light up like a Christmas tree.
Price: $39
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2GmtCpY
5. Simone Cheri Love Light Candles
Encourage your bestie’s glow-up with this “Level Up” candle collaboration between Simone Cheri and Lovelight and Candles.
Price: $25
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2EqiF4T
6. Lust V Cosmetics Nail Laquer
The nail lover in your crew will appreciate these luxury cosmetics that are vegan, cruelty free, gluten free and natural for all. The founder and CEO is a Black women who understands the importance and essentials of designing a luxury cosmetic line that will provide colors for all shades and undertones of consumers.
Price: $125
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2zRra4U
7. Melanin Gold Hair Package
Melanin Gold’s hand crafted light and moisturizing whipped shea butter will send your scent-obsessed girlfriend straight to heaven. This hair package comes with hair and edge tamer, hydrating shampoo and conditioner. We give this product the HB seal of approval.
Price: $45.99
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2QQs638
8. Simone I Smith Jewelry
What better gift to give your best friend than a piece of jewelry from LL Cool J’s wife Simone I. Smith’s collection, that is a collaboration with her best friend Mary J. Blige.
Price: Starting at $100
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2zWSTRU
9. The Crayon Case Liquid Lipstick
This year, CEO of The Crayon Case Supa Cent made over one million dollars in 90s minutes. It’s safe to say, her Crayon Case cosmetics are all the rage! Give the girl in your girl gang.
Price: $12
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2zPgkMT
10. “Becoming” By Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is the best-selling book of 2018, why not give our forever First Lady some more support. Gift your book-loving friend with the hottest book of the year and nurture her mind, body and soul.
Price: $19.50
Buy Here: https://bit.ly/2MO5r6q