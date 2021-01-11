Buss It Challenge has become the next trend to sweep the Tik Tokers worldwide. In this challenge, women get to show off how great they been taking care of themselves during the quarantine. The song behind the viral thirst traps is Erica Banks “Buss It” song. Coming off the viral Corvette Corvette Tik Tok challenge by Philly’s own Pop Hunna, it comes as no surprise that another challenge has surfaced. This time, the ladies are taking over! Celebrities like Monica & Dani Leigh chose to get in on the fun and did their own version of the Buss It Challenge!
Check out some of our favorite ones below!
Buss It Challenge Has Women Showing Off BAWDY! [Videos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1.
@virginiasanhouse
this is the coolest trend:)♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
3.
@queeen_lia15
Buss It 🤪🔥 #fyp #bussit #bussitdownchallenge #slay #viral♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
5.
@wiintrr
#ColorCustomizer @fashionnova fashionnovapartner♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
6.
@brookeashleyhall
🙏🏼 my 💦 didn’t break 😂TAP ❤️ & FOLLOW for more!#pregnant #pregnancy #9months #37weeks #bussit #bussitchallenge #couple #goals #fyp #thirdtrimester♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
8.
@iree_bandzz
Had to hop on the challenge 😩❤️❤️ #fyp #foryou #trending #bussitchallenge♬ I love women - erika davila
9.
@citrinelove
Buss it challenge #bussit #foryoupage #fyp♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
10.
@jordanharding.x
Bust it 🍕#foryou #bussitchallenge♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
11.
@bellapoarch
This trend is cute😆♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
13.
@athenaarr
I had to jump on this trend #bussit #bussitchallenge #fyp♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
14.
@toribori___
Had to hop on this #bustitopenchallenge #bustit #bustitopen #bustichallenge #twerk #twerking #bussitchallenge #bussit #bussitdown #bussit♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
15.
@melllyyc_
Why not? 😅#bussitdownchallenge#bussitchallenge#bustitdownchallenge#fyp#bussit♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
16.
@cutie_daisy_may
#bussitchallenge #bussitdownchallenge #glowup #model #tiktokchallenge♬ I love women - erika davila
17.
18.
@itstymarah
BUSSSSS IT 👀 I had to jump on the wave #fyp #bussitchallenge #bussit #bussitdown #trending #tellme♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
19.
@chazmoodley
#bussit #bussitchallenge #bussitdown #transitions #fashion♬ I love women - erika davila
20.
@getfitw.ash
tag the creator!! #bussitdown #bussit #bussitchallenge @gymshark♬ Buss It - Erica Banks