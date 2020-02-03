CLOSE
HomePhotos

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl

Posted 9 hours ago

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the super bowl, last night, but Blue Ivy was the MVP. The 8-year-old rock star in her right was photographed as she walked on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium. Sis was rocking $500 studded Balmain boots.

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Jay Z was on daddy duty and doubled as her personal photographer, snapping shots of her posing in her leather get-up.

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Jay Z kept it Gucci in Gucci for the festivities.

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Any Blue Ivy appearance leads to her trending on Twitter so it was only natural her name ended up on our right rail. From people bragging about her ensemble to then turning her texting into a meme… we were just witnesses on Blue Ivy’s Internet. See what everyone was saying, below:

Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is At The Super Bowl  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 13 hours ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 5 days ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 5 days ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close