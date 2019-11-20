CLOSE
#BlackTwitter Roasted Kim Kardashian & The Steve Harvey Suit She Wore To Sunday Service

Posted November 20, 2019

The Promise Armenian Institute Event At UCLA

Kim Kardashian may be her husband’s fashion muse, but social media wasn’t feeling her latest attempt at a rising trend — oversized blazers. We’re sure Kim wanted to be as respectful a.k.a as covered as possible for Kanye’s Sunday Service appearance at Joel Olsteen’s church Lakewood Church, but social media thinks her wardrobe came straight from the 2003 draft class.

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to start roasting the KKW businesswoman and remind us that Jesus encourages you to come as you are, but not if you’re Kim Kardashian in a Steve Harvey suit.

Not only did Kim’s suit make a lot of noise, her choice to allow her oldest child North West to wear a fake septum piercing also sparked outrage.

See what social media is saying about Kimmy’s conservative look…

