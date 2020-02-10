is one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game of football. He’s an incredible father, doting husband and pioneer in the natural hair movement. Ok, not so much that last one. But when the future Hall of Famer debuted his tussled and teased do, this weekend at the Tom Ford NYFW show and at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party , social media couldn’t help but react. It was giving us salon owner realness.

Ciara and Russell, and his half up, half down man bun, hit the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party last night, reigniting convo around his glorious hair. Russell looks like he stepped straight out a Dominican hair salon and onto the red carpet.

Listen, whatever you think about Russell Wilson, you can’t deny his confidence. Pull up some old school Jam and scroll through these hilarious tweets.

#BlackTwitter Can’t Get Enough Of Russell Wilson’s Wash N’ Set & Neither Can We was originally published on hellobeautiful.com