‘Black Widow’ Has Finally Arrived, Here Is What Fans Are Saying About The Long-Awaited MCU Film

Finally, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow film has arrived in theaters and Disney Plus. But was it really worth the wait?

First, we have to admit it took entirely too long for this moment to come. Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff first arrived into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010’s Iron Man 2 as a personal assistant to Tony Stark, later revealing she was secretly keeping tabs on the billionaire playboy turned hero for S.H.I.E.L.D. that she would later admit to Hello Beautiful was hyper-sexualized.

She would be featured in numerous MCU films and play pivotal roles in all of them but sadly, no solo project. Hell, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel got a solo film in 2019 before Black Widow, which is crazy, but we trust the process when it comes to Kevin Feige and his well-thought-out plans for Marvel Studios’ films. Finally, Johansson got her own solo movie. Still, like many films in 2020, Black Widow had its wig pushed back numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic before Marvel Studios ultimately decided that it would bring the film to theaters and Disney Plus this summer.

Now, we are here, the moment we have all been waiting for, the first Phase 4 film to hit big and small screens. If you haven’t seen the film, we will get a bit spoily, so here is your warning to stop reading. If you’re still here beyond this point, that means you don’t care.

Black Widow takes place sometime after the events of Captain America: Civil War with Natasha on the run after going against the accords and assaulting the new King of Wakanda T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Her retreat into solitude won’t last long because her past before becoming an Avenger comes back to haunt her. Black Widow introduces us to Natasha Romanoff, the woman whose life has basically been a strategic lie.

Natasha receives a mysterious package from her “sister” Yelena, brilliantly played by Florence Pugh, that takes her back to Budapest, you know, the place she and her good friend Clint Barton always joke about. Once there, we get an exciting reunion between the two “siblings,” with Yelena revealing the leader of the infamous Red Room, the place that trains all of the girls they abduct to become deadly spies, is still alive.

From there, the story kicks into high gear with Black Widow playing like a Jason Bourne movie but with superheroes and supervillains. Unlike the other MCU film, which heavily relied on the appearance of other Avengers, Black Widow manages to stay afloat without Iron Man and Captain America showing up, and it’s not short on action. Black Widow is full of heart and well-placed humor thanks to characters like Alexei (David Harbour), aka the Red Guardian, who is basically a Russian knockoff of Captain America, and Pugh’s Yelena, who hilariously makes fun of her sister’s love of posing.

As far as the reception for the film, it’s been very positive for the most part. One Twitter user wrote, “Scarlett Johansson is better than ever, and this just makes me yearn for even more of her, but it also makes you truly appreciate the hero that Black Widow was.”

While others are in their feels because of the film’s ending.

It looks like Marvel Studios has another hit on their hands with Johansson’s well-deserved swan song as the titular character. Black Widow is currently sitting at 81% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, earning it a “Certified Fresh” rating and has a 94% audience score.

You can peep more reactions to Black Widow in the gallery below, and again we warn you there will be spoilers.

Photo: Marvel Studios/ Disney

‘Black Widow’ Has Finally Arrived, Here Is What Fans Are Saying About The Long-Awaited MCU Film was originally published on hiphopwired.com