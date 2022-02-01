The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Black History Month got off to a grand start Tuesday morning (Feb. 1) via social media, most especially among the cultural innovators collectively known as Black Twitter . Via the hashtag #BlackHistoryMonth, folks are kicking off the month-long celebration with passion and pride as expected.

Via Twitter’s Explore tab, most will note that the #BlackHistoryMonth hashtag is the top trending topic at the moment. Underneath the tag, Twitter users shared memes, jokes, short clips, historical facts, and much more.

First established at Kent State University in 1970, the celebration extended to other parts of the nation in 1976 when President Gerald Ford recognized the month as part of the nation’s Bicentennial. The celebration is held in other nations too such as Canada, which shares the same month as America.

Check out some of the reactions from Black Twitter celebrating Black History Month below.

—

Photo: Getty

Black Twitter Passionately Kicks Off Black History Month As Expected #BlackHistoryMonth was originally published on hiphopwired.com