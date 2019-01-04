Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Posted January 4, 2019

 

 

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty


John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn’t want to touch it.

“I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle…I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir [”Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.”

The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn’t feel any risk being involved, he called it an “easy decision.”

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.,” he tweeted.

The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

