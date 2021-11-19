Black Twitter Enraged Over Not Guilty Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Black America is enraged over the Kyle Rittenhouse Kenosha murder trial verdict, and they took to Twitter to express their raw feelings.

After weeks of testimonials, viral tears that many believed were fake, and deliberations from the jury, the nationally-recognized murder trial for accused teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse has come to an end as a jury has found the Illinois teen not guilty of all charges for fatally shooting two protesters and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Read more.

The anonymous, 12-member jury just cleared Rittenhouse on the five felony charges he was facing. See below for a breakdown of the list and the max sentence for each:

First Degree Reckless Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 60 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 12 1/2 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 12 1/2 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max Mandatory LIFE; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Max 60 Years; Weapon Modifier +5) — NOT GUILTY

