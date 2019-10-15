Elle Women in Hollywood is a gathering of celebs in the industry who are brought together by Elle Magazine to celebrate being women! It’s an empowering event that brings out Hollywoods heavy hitters. For 2019, the cover star is Zendaya. It was cute to see her Euphoria co-star, Storm Reid come out in support as well as women like Indya Moore and Janet Mock in attendance and representing Black, trans women. The event was held in Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

We called out our favorite beauty and fashion looks from the event. Keep on clicking to see the best looks!

Black Hollywood Mesmerized In Menswear Fashion For Elle Women In Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com