Black Celebrity Birthdays: May

Published on May 12, 2025
Notorious BIG At Billboard Music Awards

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

May is a month filled with star power, as numerous influential Black celebrities celebrate their birthdays. These individuals have left an indelible mark on entertainment, sports, music, and activism, inspiring generations with their talent and resilience.
Kicking off the month is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has conquered both wrestling and Hollywood with his charisma and versatility. Visionaries like Damon Dash and musical legend James Brown, both born on May 3, showcase the relentless creativity that drives the entertainment industry. Chris Brown and Chris Paul, born on May 5 and 6 respectively, represent excellence in music and basketball, thrilling fans worldwide.

Stevie Wonder, a May 13 icon, has shaped music history with his soulful artistry and timeless hits. Likewise, Janet Jackson, born May 16, has redefined pop music and empowered women in entertainment. May also celebrates social justice champions like Malcolm X on May 19 and Dr. Betty Shabazz on May 28, who shaped the Civil Rights Movement through their dedication to equality. RELATED PLAYLIST: Black Celebs with April Birthdays Celebs Celebrating Birthdays in August The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes, both May-born, transformed hip-hop with their powerful narratives and distinct voices. Meanwhile, legendary figures like Mr. T (May 21) and Patti LaBelle (May 24) have left lasting legacies in acting and music. From groundbreaking actresses like Pam Grier (May 26) to trailblazing stars like Mel B of the Spice Girls (May 29), May’s birthday roll call is a celebration of excellence and influence. These icons remind us of the diversity and brilliance that drive Black culture forward.

1. Dwayne Johnson- May 2

2. Damon Dash – May 3

3. James Brown – May 3

4. Jackie Jackson – May 4

5. Chris Brown -May 5

6. Chris Paul – May 6

7. Meek Mill – May 6

8. Gabourey Sidibe – May 6

9. Louis Farrakhan – May 11

10. Blac Chyna – May 11

11. Stevie Wonder- May 13

12. Janet Jackson – May 16

13. Malcolm X – May 19

14. Busta Rhymes -May 20

15. The Notorious B.I.G.

16. Mr. T- May 21

17. Patti Labelle – May 24

18. Pam Grier- May 26

19. Dr. Betty Shabazz -May 28

20. Mel B – May 29

Black Celebrity Birthdays: May was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Fivio Foreign Checks 21 Savage's Street Credentials, Previews Diss Track

