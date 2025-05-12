Black Celebrity Birthdays: May
May is a month filled with star power, as numerous influential Black celebrities celebrate their birthdays. These individuals have left an indelible mark on entertainment, sports, music, and activism, inspiring generations with their talent and resilience. Kicking off the month is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has conquered both wrestling and Hollywood with his charisma and versatility. Visionaries like Damon Dash and musical legend James Brown, both born on May 3, showcase the relentless creativity that drives the entertainment industry. Chris Brown and Chris Paul, born on May 5 and 6 respectively, represent excellence in music and basketball, thrilling fans worldwide. Stevie Wonder, a May 13 icon, has shaped music history with his soulful artistry and timeless hits. Likewise, Janet Jackson, born May 16, has redefined pop music and empowered women in entertainment. May also celebrates social justice champions like Malcolm X on May 19 and Dr. Betty Shabazz on May 28, who shaped the Civil Rights Movement through their dedication to equality. The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes, both May-born, transformed hip-hop with their powerful narratives and distinct voices. Meanwhile, legendary figures like Mr. T (May 21) and Patti LaBelle (May 24) have left lasting legacies in acting and music. From groundbreaking actresses like Pam Grier (May 26) to trailblazing stars like Mel B of the Spice Girls (May 29), May's birthday roll call is a celebration of excellence and influence. These icons remind us of the diversity and brilliance that drive Black culture forward.
1. Dwayne Johnson- May 2
2. Damon Dash – May 3
3. James Brown – May 3
4. Jackie Jackson – May 4
5. Chris Brown -May 5
6. Chris Paul – May 6
7. Meek Mill – May 6
8. Gabourey Sidibe – May 6
9. Louis Farrakhan – May 11
10. Blac Chyna – May 11
11. Stevie Wonder- May 13
12. Janet Jackson – May 16
13. Malcolm X – May 19
14. Busta Rhymes -May 20
15. The Notorious B.I.G.
16. Mr. T- May 21
17. Patti Labelle – May 24
18. Pam Grier- May 26
19. Dr. Betty Shabazz -May 28
20. Mel B – May 29
