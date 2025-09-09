It seems like many celebrities are coming out with their own wine or spirit line. This is because the alcohol industry is booming.

According to data collected by Statistica, the global alcohol market is expected to surpass $2.2 trillion by 2025.

It isn’t a wonder that many of our favorite artists, musicians or actors are turning to the spirit business to keep up with the high-paced trend, and putting a little extra money in their pockets.

With what seems to be a new announcement of someone releasing a new bottle of wine or a top-shelf bourbon coming out every few weeks, it can be overwhelming to keep up with each and every one and decide which one is worth a try.

So, from chardonnays to roses, whiskeys to top-shelf tequilas, we have compiled a list of Black celebrities who have entered the spirit market and a quick guide for those who may be looking to change up their happy hour game.

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. Regina King — MianU (Wine) Source:Getty A Gewürztraminer and Chardonnay mix made with Seville oranges, apricots, honeysuckle, white pepper and melogold. This wine by Regine King honors her late son, Ian. It is an great companion to seafood, hard cheeses and bolder spice dishes. Though currently sold out, you can find this wine on its official website. 2. Taraji P. Henson — Seven Daughters (Wine) Source:Getty Made from 100% moscato grapes, Taraji P. Henson’s Seven Daughters wine has a refreshing taste of stone fruit and citrus. Just recently, the wine has launched a new red blend of the wine. Seven Daughters can be found at Total Wine, Target or on the official website. 3. Morris Chestnutt, Malcolm D. Lee, Harold Perrineau & Taye Diggs — Sable (Bourbon) Noted as the “Bottled in Brotherhood,” this rich bourbon looks almost as good as its handsome founders. Sable has rich aromas of mocha, burnt sugars, and allspice. It is also a double-gold winner of America’s Best Spirits award. Sable can be found at many wine and spirit stores and on its official website here. 4. Boyz II Men — Harmony (Wine) A vibrant wine with mineral-accented, strawberry, red currant and tangerine scents carry a suave oral overtone. This can be found at many major liquor and wine stores. 5. Issa Rae — Viarae Viarae is a refreshing, aromatic prosecco with notes of peach and green apple. Viarae is now also available in a new rosé with notes of raspberry, strawberry and peach. This wine can be found at many major retailers. 6. LeBron James — Lobos Tequila Source:Getty Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and aged in American white oak barrels, this tequila is the perfect splash for happy hour. Each flavor has diverse, refreshing notes for any tequila fan looking for something to go down smooth. This can be found online at many major alcohol and spirit online websites. 7. Megan Thee Stallion — Chicas Divertidas (Tequila) Source:Getty A fragrant, refreshing tequila that goes down smooth that every hottie can enjoy. The Blaco has a richness of cooked agave, orange peel and rosemary while the Resposado has notes of caramelized agave, American oak, and warm cooking spices like cinnamon. You can shop Chicas Divertidas on its website. 8. Jay-Z — D’usse (Cognac) Source:Getty D’usse features rich notes of dark chocolate, cinnamon, dried fruits honey and almond. This cognac pairs with leaner cuts of meat such as chicken or duck, and desserts such as vanilla or caramel-flavored delights. You can find D’usse at most major alcohol and wine retailers and online. 9. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter — SirDavis (Whiskey) Source:Getty We have all heard of the popular SirDavis American Whiskey created by the Queen Bey. This spirit has notes of Seville oranges, sizzling cloves, sun-kissed raisins, with a play on ginger and toffee. Notable awards include a Platinum and Best in Class at the SIP Awards and a Gold at the New York International Spirits Competition. You can find SirDavis at several major spirit outlets online and in store. 10. Mary J. Blige — Sun Goddess Wine Source:Getty Mary J. Blige has several varities of Sun Goddess Wine, including Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Prosecco, and Merlot with some notes being tropical melon, banana and holding a citrusy aroma. This wine can be found at several major retailers. 11. Cardi B — Whipshots (Vodka) Source:Getty A unique take on spirits, Whipshots by rapper Cardi B are vodka-infused whipped cream that works for desserts, coffees or other alcoholic mixed beverages. Whipshots has sold over one-million cans so far. You can find Whipshots at major alcohol retail stores near you. 12. A$AP Rocky — Mercer + Prince (Whiskey) Source:Getty This Canadian Whiskey is influenced with Japanese Mizunara Oak and aged in American white oak barrels to create sweet aromatics. The palate is a smooth vanilla, dark caramel and baked apple. You can order Mercer + Prince on its official website. 13. Kevin Hart — Gran Coramino (Tequila) Source:Getty Gran Coramino, created by Kevin Hart, offers various tequilas, but generally features notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak, with a smooth, complex profile. The Añejo adds richer notes of coffee, cacao, and butterscotch, while the Reposado Cristalino is double-filtered for clarity, retaining aged complexity with hints of spice and dark fruit. the official website. You can buy this tequila from 14. Carmelo Anthony — VII(N) The Seventh Estate (Wine) Source:Getty This recent basketball Hall of Famer has partnered to make a sophisticated wine that will please everyone’s palate. In his partnership, VII(N) The Seventh Estate created the “Ode to Soul” red wine that is described as a juicy, black plum wine with notes of cherry. You can buy VII(N) The Seventh Estate on its official website. 15. Lenny Kravitz — Sotol Nocheluna Source:Getty This Mexican-inspired spirit that is not quite a tequila is an 100% artisanal process that yields a dynamic liquid that can be enjoyed by all spirit lovers in a neat pour or in cocktails alike. The Sotol plant, a relative to the agave plant, is native to the desert. This spirit notes light sweetness with herbal tones. You can find this drink at several major alcohol retailers.