UPDATED: May 25, 2021 —

If I’ve learned anything at all about this generation, it’s the importance of living in your truth. Social media has provided everyone a platform to show raw authenticity. The power to be who you are and hold space as an influencer in today’s market is a major responsibility.

The Black LGBTQ community has taken that position and ran with it. From dominating beauty campaigns to advocating for basic human rights, it is clear that the influencer market is shifting to becoming more inclusive. Beyond showing us how to do a simple beat on their platform, these folks are inspiring others to be their authentic selves each and every day.

If you’re not following these melanated LGBTQ beauty influencers, then you’ve been sleeping! Don’t worry, though—we have your back.

Here are 10 accounts you need to follow for your daily dose of beauty and authenticity:

Black Beauty LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com