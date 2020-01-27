CLOSE
HomePhotos

Billy Porter’s Showstopping Hat At The Grammys Inspires The Shadiest Memes

Posted 11 hours ago

Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN


For those oblivious to Billy Porter‘s red carpet events, it should be known that the Pose actor will always put on a show for the people. His appearance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was no different and luckily, some hilarious memes ensued.

According to Time magazine, Porter was styled by Sam Ratelle and he rocked a sparkling turquoise jacket-jumpsuit curtesy of designer Scott Studenberg. If the threads weren’t epic enough, Porter topped it off with a wide-brimmed hat with a remote-controlled privacy screen of crystalline fringes.

The hat was conjured up by Sarah Sokol, whose clients include Janelle Monáe, actor Emilia Clarke and New York’s own Cardi B. Smooth Technology was the group behind the hat hardware. It’s engineered to open and shut under various circumstances. Check out the magic below.

 

And it was so.

The Internet took the moment and elevated it to the next level with some shady memes. Check out some of the funniest ones below!

 

Billy Porter’s Showstopping Hat At The Grammys Inspires The Shadiest Memes  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

I need this hat 🥂 #grammys2020 @theebillyporter

A post shared by shitty wine memes (@shittywinememes) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 15 hours ago
01.27.20
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 1 day ago
01.26.20
‘Power’ Recap: We Witness Councilman Tate’s ‘Reversal of…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
42 items
The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch Brought All The…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
Mommy Crush: Magical Moments Of Alicia Keys In…
 3 days ago
01.26.20
Lewk Of The Week: Kiki Layne’s Orange Valentino…
 4 days ago
01.27.20
Massive Explosion In NW Houston Damages Buildings, Homes…
 4 days ago
01.24.20
Black Teen Who Was Told To Cut Dreads…
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback,…
 7 days ago
01.22.20
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot…
 7 days ago
01.22.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 7 days ago
01.22.20
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 7 days ago
01.22.20
Clippers & Cops is Back and 12 Want…
 7 days ago
01.23.20
Boosie & Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy,…
 7 days ago
01.21.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 7 days ago
01.22.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close