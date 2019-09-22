CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is A Whole Mood

Posted 23 hours ago

Listen…we just love us some Billy Porter!

The Tony winner and Emmy nominee is a proud, out Black gay man who literally SLAYS every red carpet he walks down with his authenticity, fearlessness and iconic sense of style.

But just when you thought it wasn’t possible for him to top himself, the Pose star did exactly that even before getting into his limo to go to the 71st Primetime Emmys tonight.

He basically STUNTED by letting folks follow him as he got ready for tonight’s festivities…and babyeeeeee….it’s an entire mood!

Take a look:

Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is A Whole Mood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

2. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

3. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

4. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

5. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

6. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

7. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

8. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

9. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

10. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

11. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

12. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

13. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

14. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

15. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

16. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

17. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

18. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

19. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

20. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

21. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

22. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

23. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

24. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

25. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

26. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

27. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty
Latest
Dallas Native & Former Texas Tech Basketball Star…
 6 hours ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 17 hours ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 21 hours ago
09.23.19
‘Power’ Recap: Riq Goes For ‘The ‘King’s Gambit,’…
 21 hours ago
09.23.19
Detroit Youth Choir Receives $1 Million Donation
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
The Met To Present Its First Opera Composed…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 3 days ago
09.23.19
25 items
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 4 days ago
09.19.19
RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close