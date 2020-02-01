BHM2020: Landmark Educational Cases & Moments [Gallery]

Education is one of the most powerful tools you can have. So it’s no secret that in the history of the United States, there was a time when African-Americans were held back from educational opportunities because of the color of their skin. During slavery, slaves were killed because they knew how to read. After the Emancipation Proclamation (and Juneteenth), Jim Crow laws and Segregation was rampant all across the country, especially in the south.

But starting in 1951 until the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Brown vs. Board of Education case in Topeka, Kansas, things started to change. The Brown vs. Board ruling ended Segregation in schools but the fight was just beginning.

Angry mobs and even Politicians tried as much as possible, even blocking doors to keep Blacks from entering schools that were once all-white. Because of the dangers of integration, committees were formed to fight back. All in the name of education and bettering ourselves.

Below you can find some of the landmark education cases in our nation’s history.

