Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype

Posted 19 hours ago

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram.

From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag.

View this post on Instagram

adidas X IVY PARK unboxing #adidasxIVYPARK

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

1. Yara Shahidi

View this post on Instagram

ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK💧

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

2. Laverne Cox

3. Laverne Cox

4. Janelle Monae

5.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

