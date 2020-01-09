CLOSE
Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy!

Posted January 9, 2020

Beyoncé may have helped us sleigh our holiday season, but she’s encouraging us to focus on our health and wellness…stylishly for 2020. We’re getting a new Ivy Park launch She’s been teasing the collection for a month now, but with it nine days away, she’s upping the marketing on her Instagram page, boasting 137 million followers, and showing us more of the line.

The maroon and yellow color pattern (very collegiate!) morphs into a bodysuit and shows us Beyoncé’s famous curves (you have to keep clicking to see!) and an orange pleated ensemble that looks comfortable but that you could put on some heels and rock to an event and seems out of place in the line (but we love it anyway).

Check out the new pieces and see more of the collection so you can decide in advance of January 18th, 2019 what you want to buy!

1. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

We want these boots! (The one that look like socks) ….we couldn’t help it.

2. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18 #adidasxIVYPARK

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

This BTS video shows model Ebonee Davis giving a sultry stare to the camera.

3. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18 #adidasxIVYPARK

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

Orange dream!

4. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

Hopefully this grill will be for sale too!

5. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

Beaded dreams.

6. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

Love these accessories!

7. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on

Sneaker game.

8. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

Beyoncé wore the Ivy Park x Adidas collection on the cover of Elle.

9. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

We love the detailing on these pieces!

10. IVY PARK x ADIDAS 2020

We need this plaid jacket.

