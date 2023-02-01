Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ BeyHive Promises To Wreak Havoc For Tickets

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

That’s right; if you’ve been learning all the lyrics to Beyoncé‘s Renaissance over the past few months, you’ll be able to start screaming them at a concert when the tour hits your city. Beyoncé finally announced the tour this morning by taking to her Instagram with a caption that read, “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

On her official site, it states that the tour starts in May at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, to kick off a 15-stop European run. Afterward, the Queen returns stateside in Philly before a midwest run that sees her in Nashville, Louisville, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Phoenix, Los Angeles and many others.

Check out all the tour dates below:

May 10: Stockholm, SE (Friends Arena)

Stockholm, SE (Friends Arena) May 14: Brussels, BE (Baudoin Stadium)

Brussels, BE (Baudoin Stadium) May 17: Cardiff, UK (Principality Stadium)

Cardiff, UK (Principality Stadium) May 20: Edinburgh, UK (Murrayfield)

Edinburgh, UK (Murrayfield) May 23: Sunderland, UK (Stadium of Light)

Sunderland, UK (Stadium of Light) May 26: Paris, FR (Stade de France)

Paris, FR (Stade de France) May 29: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) May 30: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) June 6: Lyon, FR (Groupama Stadium)

Lyon, FR (Groupama Stadium) June 8: Barcelona, SP (Olympic Stadium)

Barcelona, SP (Olympic Stadium) June 11: Marseille, FR (Orange Vélodrome)

Marseille, FR (Orange Vélodrome) June 15: Cologne, DE (Rheinenergiestadion)

Cologne, DE (Rheinenergiestadion) June 17: Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)

Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena) June 18: Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)

Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena) June 21: Hamburg, DE (Volksparkstadion)

Hamburg, DE (Volksparkstadion) June 24: Frankfurt, DE (Deutsche Bank Park)

Frankfurt, DE (Deutsche Bank Park) June 27: Warsaw, PL (Pge Nardowy)

Warsaw, PL (Pge Nardowy) July 8: Toronto, CA (Rogers Centre)

Toronto, CA (Rogers Centre) July 12: Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)

Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field) July 15: Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)

Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium) July 17: Louisville, KY (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium)

Louisville, KY (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium) July 20: Minneapolis, MN (Huntington Bank Stadium)

Minneapolis, MN (Huntington Bank Stadium) July 22: Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

Chicago, IL (Soldier Field) July 26: Detroit, MI (Ford Field)

Detroit, MI (Ford Field) July 29: East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium)

East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium) Aug. 1: Boston, MA (Gillette Stadium)

Boston, MA (Gillette Stadium) Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Field)

Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Field) Aug. 5: Washington, DC (FedEx Field)

Washington, DC (FedEx Field) Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium)

Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium) Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Atlanta, GA (Mercedes Benz Stadium) Aug. 16: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium) Aug. 18: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium) Aug. 21: St. Louis, MI (Dome at Americas Center)

St. Louis, MI (Dome at Americas Center) Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

Phoenix, AZ (State Farm Stadium) Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium) Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA (Levi’s Stadium)

San Francisco, CA (Levi’s Stadium) Sept. 2: Inglewood, CA (SoFi Stadium)

Inglewood, CA (SoFi Stadium) Sept. 11: Vancouver, CA (BC Place)

Vancouver, CA (BC Place) Sept. 13: Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)

Seattle, WA (Lumen Field) Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium)

Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium) Sept. 21: Dallas, TX (AT&T Stadium)

Dallas, TX (AT&T Stadium) Sept. 23: Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

Houston, TX (NRG Stadium) Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA (Caesars Superdome)

The tour, which wraps up in September, has several presale options like North American concertgoers registering on beyonce.livenation.com and Ticketmaster, while Citi card members have access to a presale through citientertainment.com.

The Beyhive has been awaiting the tour announcement and is ready to do anything for Beyoncé tickets. Check out how Twitter is reacting below.

