Beyoncé And With Tiffany & Co. Threw A Party In Paris And These Celebs Were Invited

Beyoncé, in partnership with

Tiffany & Co.

, closed out Paris Fashion Week 2022 with a star-studded soiree at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo. Of course, in true Bey fashion, no photos from the event exist. However, pictures of celebrities and their swanky outfits were captured.

The popping guest list included notable people like Victor Cruz, Doja Cat, Naomi Campbell, and more. While no pictures of Beyoncé attending her shindig have surfaced, the “Cozy” singer did post her latest campaign film with Tiffany & Co., and it is all that and then some!

The video features Queen Bey partying it up at an electric celebration while her song “Summer Renaissance” booms in the background. Skilled dancers, beautiful fashions, happy patrons, and a vibrant Beyoncé make up the entertaining reel. And if the Paris party was anything close to the one in this ad, we will bet our money that it was the best party during Paris Fashion Week.

Check out the stylish celebrities caught sliding into Bey and Tiffany & Co.’s private affair below.

