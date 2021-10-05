HomeRadio One Exclusives

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Celebrate Rap City’s Return With 15 Famous Basement Freestyles

Sean Diddy Combs Visits Rap City - July 31, 2006

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


The premier Hip-Hop spot for spitters returns tonight (October 5) during a special event just before the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards. That’s right: Rap City fans will be treated with a trip down memory lane, complete with hosting duties courtesy of Big Tigger, who famously freestyled alongside many rap stars inside the legendary Basement booth.

Rap City ’21 is a special edition of the program just for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards stage,” BET said, per their official website. “The one-hour segment is set to premiere Tuesday, October 5 at 8 PM ET before the ceremony as a celebration of the network’s commitment to the culture’s past, present and future.”

That’s right – the big show goes down this evening. Until then, check out these classic Basement freestyles featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, T.I., Kanye West and more.

1. Jadakiss

2. Lil Wayne

3. Dipset Freestyle

4. Jay-Z

5. Ludacris

6. Kanye West

7. G-Unit

8. Eminem & D12

9. The Clipse

10. Fabolous

11. Method Man

12. Cassidy

13. Juelz Santana

14. Nas

15. TI

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Celebrate Rap City’s Return With 15 Famous Basement Freestyles  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

