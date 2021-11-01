The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s Halloween of 2021 , and we couldn’t be more excited to show the best costumes! While most people are looking forward to the parties, the haunted houses and trick-or-treating, what we always look towards are the celebrity costumes and how people overall came up with the most creative, funny or celebrity look alike costumes!

From Rihanna dressing like Gunna, Ciara as Selena, Megan Thee Stallion as Curela, Lil Nas X as Voldemort from Harry Potter, Philly Dayija as Queen Latifah from ‘Set it Off’, model Tabria Majors’ amazing recreation of Ciara’s throwback videos and looks to rapper Nia Kay as rapper The Brat herself, people really threw down for this Halloween!

Check out the best costume looks below!

Best Halloween Costumes & Celeb Looks 2021! [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com