A number of successful Hollywood actors once pursued careers in hip.hop, only to find their greatest success came after leaving the mic behind.

Success in the music industry is exceptionally difficult due to the high level of competition and market saturation.

Breaking through the noise takes more than just talent; it demands relentless dedication to developing a definitive style and sound, often for years with little to no fanfare.

Many artists face the tough choice between dedicating themselves fully to their craft and maintaining a separate job to keep money coming in, as the music industry offers little guaranteed income. The journey is a constant hustle of refining your art while trying to a fickle and often unforgiving audience.

Scroll below for 8 surprising names who took a shot at hip hop before striking gold in Hollywood.

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Tom Hardy | Tommy1 Tom Hardy had an unknown rap career in the late 1990s under the names Tommy No 1 and Frankie Pulitzer. Though he failed to reach the masses and he switched to acting, a mixtape from this period, “Falling on Your Arse in 1999”, was released to the internet in 2018. 2. Romany Malco | R.O.M. of The College Boyz Years before his memorable role in “The 40 Year Old Virgin,” Romany Malco performed under the name R.O.M., and initially formed a group called R.M.G. in Texas. After moving to Los Angeles and signing with Virgin Records, they rebranded as College Boyz and released their 1992 debut album, Radio Fusion Radio. The album featured the hit single “Victim of the Ghetto,” which topped the Hot Rap Singles chart. 3. Scott Caan | Mad Skills of The Whooliganz Scott Caan had a short-lived rap career in the mid-1990s as a member of the hip-hop duo The Whooliganz. As a teenager, Caan and Alan Maman (now known as The Alchemist) formed the group and were signed to the label Tommy Boy Records. Caan went by the stage name Mad Skillz, while Maman was known as Mudfoot. They released the single “Put Your Handz Up” in 93, but their debut album never came out. Most famously, he played the role of Detective Danny “Danno” Williams on the reboot of the CBS series Hawaii Five-0. Before that, he gained a wider audience in the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy. 4. Idris Elba | Big Driis Idris Elba’s musical journey kicked off as a teenager in London, where he helped his uncle with his wedding DJ business and later started his own DJ company. His first alias was Big Driis. At age 14, he was part of a rap group called Ultra Demus and has said that he has always had a dream to be a rapper. 5. Mark Wahlberg | Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch Mark Wahlberg’s rap career, under the stage name Marky Mark, was short-lived but he did manage to score a decent level of success, thanks to a highly successful venture in the early 90s alongside his group, the Funky Bunch. Propelled by a chart-topping single, it used his “bad boy” image and toned physique to gain fame before he transitioned into a widely-celebrated actor. 6. Mahershala Ali | Prince Ali Mahershala Ali has won two Academy Awards, but before becoming Hollywood royalty, he rapped under the name Prince Ali. His rap career was short, but produced two albums on the Bay Area’s independent label Hieroglyphics Imperium: Corner Ensemble in 2006 and Curb Side Service the following year. 7. Vin Diesel In his teens, Vin Diesel, then known as Mark Sinclair, briefly pursued a rap career, building upon his background as a breakdancer in 1980s New York City. A demo from 1986, produced by Arthur Russell made its way online some time back, showcasing Vin’s lyrical style. 8. Awkwafina Awkwafina, real name Nora Lum, started her rap career in Queens, New York, before finding mainstream success as an actress. She gained significant online notoriety in 2012 when her self-produced music video for the comedy rap song “My Vag” went viral on YouTube.