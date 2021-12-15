The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

is best known as a fierce battle rapper and as a member of the WIld ‘N Out cast, but a leaked video has Twitter discussing his other talents. A series of racy video images featuring the St. Louis rapper and his girlfriend Cinnamon has hit the web, and battle rap fans are flabbergasted.

Naturally, we won’t be sharing the x-rated video clips of Hitman Holla and Cinnamon but if you have a search engine or social media, it’s out there. Some might also know Hitman from his heated exchange and battle with Philadelphia vet Cassidy. He’s also appeared in BET’s drama series Games People Play.

The images appear to come from Hitman Holla’s Instagram Live feed and was reportedly shared with a “Close Friends” group but someone outed the footage apparently.

We don’t know how the video made its way to the Internet but the subsequent reactions from fans seem to be positive in favor of Hitman Holla and Cinnamon’s onscreen talents. We’ve got those reactions below.

Pro-tip: just search the #hitmanholla hashtag. You’ll find what you’re probably looking for.

UPDATE: Hitman Holla is aware of all the chatter around the leaked images and has issued a statement via social media addressing the matter.

“Would never disrespect my girl and post something she didn’t agree to or didn’t like what sense does that make .. but jokes on me okay cool I’ll be fine lol,” read the caption of a tweet to a longer statement apparently posted to Hitman’s Instagram Story feed, which can be viewed below.

—

Photo: Getty

Battle Clap: Battle Rap Star Hitman Holla Has Sex Tape Videos Leaked To The Web was originally published on hiphopwired.com