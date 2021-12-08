Barbz Go Up For Their Queen Nicki Minaj On For Her 39th Birthday #HappyBirthdayNicki

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has one of the most devoted fanbases in the world, helping propel her to become one of the highest-selling artists of all time. Affectionately known as the Barbz , Minaj’s fans are all over Twitter praising their queen in celebration of her birthday, which is today (Dec. 8).

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty was born on December 8, 1982, in Trinidad and Tobago. At the age of five, Minaj came to America and settled with her family in Queens, N.Y. She attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts with hopes of becoming an actress, even landing in an Off-Broadway role. However, Minaj would discover Hip-Hop as a career path and debuted her first mixtape Playtime Is Over in 2007 and the rest is history.

Her studio debut album Pink Friday on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records imprint made her a global superstar and the triple-platinum release is still considered one of the influences of today’s crop of women rappers. Minaj, now married and raising a son, is still an active force in music, with features with Bia on the “Whole Lotta Money” remix and Jesy Nelson’s “Boyz” track. She also appeared on Polo G’s “For The Love Of New York” from Polo’s Hall Of Fame album.

As a fashion icon and trendsetter, Minaj’s bold expressions in that world shifted how women rappers and entertainers period presented themselves. Never one to shy away from her sultry looks, Minaj’s vast array of styles still manages to be the blueprint for many up and coming artists.

On Twitter, #HappyBirthdayNick and #Onika are trending in honor of her 39th birthday. Keep scrolling to see the reactions below.

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj.

