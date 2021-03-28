BadTrip: Eric Andre & Lil Rel Howery Buddy Prank ‘Bad Trip’ Film Hits No. 1 On Netflix

Netflix has another hit movie featuring the unlikely hijinks of Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish in Bad Trip. The buddy-prank film follows Andre and Howery as small-town Florida friends on a road trip but followed by Howery’s ex-con sister in Haddish with plenty of hilarious, and sometimes dangerous, pranks along the way involving unsuspecting people.
We just hit number 1!!!!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9zmsqrUWzp
— Eric Andre (@ericandre) March 28, 2021
Bad Trip, directed by Kitao Sakurai and produced by Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine, the film follows the journey of Chris (Andre), who works at a car wash where the scene of the first prank takes place and goes off the rails from there. Chris spots his high school crush at the car wash and without giving it all away, everything goes wrong in a matter of minutes.
But Chris, spotting his old flame Maria (Michaela Conlin), is inspired to follow his heart and ill-advised intentions, roping Bud into the scheme of going to New York to ask for Maria’s hand. Bud’s sister Trina (Haddish) is then thrust into the story after Chris and Bud steal Trina’s “Bad Bitch” car and embark on a road trip for the ages.
Got to be a small part of this insanity and it was a blast 💥💥💥
Real people. Real pranks. Real movie. Bad Trip hits @netflix today!! pic.twitter.com/LlK7WgvwAW
— Michaela Conlin (@michaelaconlin) March 27, 2021
One prank got especially dangerous in a barbershop that led to Chris and Bud getting chased out of the establishment with a knife. According to an interview Andre did with Yahoo! Entertainment, Howery quit filming on the first day after the knife was drawn on them but returned. Amazingly enough, Haddish joined the cast after learning that Howery almost left the project for good.
The reaction to Bad Trip has been cropping up on Twitter since releasing last Friday (March 26) and it is at the top of the streaming service’s top 10 viewership field for good reason. We just watched it and, yes, it’s completely zany. over the top, and definitely hilarious.
Check out the tweets below.
Guys. BAD TRIP is the hardest I laughed in a long time. That format is too smart. And there is no way you make it through that movie without gut busting at least 3 times. It’s amazing, hilarious. Watch it. It’s on Netflix, pic.twitter.com/tQEthwYDFx— Giallo Soda Pop 🥤🔪 (@TreyHilburn) March 26, 2021
20 minutes into Bad Trip: “Who made this movie? T*ffany Hadd*sh should know better.” - My mom.— JLBarrow (@JLBarrow) March 28, 2021
Had I seen BAD TRIP in theaters, I might not be alive today. This movie is streaming on Netflix to save lives. You can pause to breathe.— Sean Mulvihill (@NotSPMulvihill) March 27, 2021
Bad Trip on netflix: fucking funny— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 27, 2021
Bad Trip on Netflix was actually hilarious 😂. Definitely a guaranteed laugh. pic.twitter.com/A9dkRFJsLx— Jabreia (@TaylorJabreia) March 28, 2021
This made me laugh so much when this happened in the "Bad Trip" movie on netflix 🤣🤣the whole movie is hilarious #BadTrip pic.twitter.com/h1shaHUmZD— Josh (@J_TriXster) March 28, 2021
Bad Trip was probably the hardest I've laughed in a long time— Nicole Tinson (@Nikki_T) March 28, 2021
The zoo scene with the gorilla, Tiffany escaping prison and getting helped by the man, the car scene where the guy was trying to calm them down, and the people's genuine reactions were hilarious
10/10 would recommend pic.twitter.com/J3W1SmssYp
Watched Bad Trip last night and I haven't laughed so hard at a movie in a long time. Any good comedy should have a handful of big set pieces that you want to talk to everyone about afterwards, but Bad Trip has about 30 of them.@ericandre #BadTrip— Drunken Liturgies (@DrunkLiturgies) March 28, 2021
Damn @ericandre @TiffanyHaddish @LilRel4 and @kitaosakurai are truly making me laugh in @BadTripTheMovie I didn’t know movies were still allowed to do that!— Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) March 28, 2021
Most innovative comedy in a long time. Go watch. https://t.co/p9ohG2fdyO— kevvy (@kevvy) March 28, 2021
Rotten Tomatoes has @ericandre's movie at the perfect score pic.twitter.com/z5YXG7d0MR— Ghoul Wrangler (@demifiendkane) March 28, 2021
Dude, I don't think I've ever laughed so hard for an entire movie like that. It was great.— AlWatterson (@AlWatterson) March 28, 2021
Bad Trip is wild! @ericandre, @LilRel4, & @TiffanyHaddish are so damn funny. It’s like a little Loiter Squad, a little Borat, & non-stop.— Elliott Bambrough (@E2TheBam) March 28, 2021
There better be a second installment.
Yo @ericandre this movie is fucking amazing!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IFPja2rbic— Davon (@davonmagwood) March 28, 2021
“You gotta pull yourself together. We’ve been talking for 5 minutes and you’ve already offered to suck my dick to kill you.”— Omar Salas Zamora (@omarsalaszamora) March 27, 2021
BAD TRIP is a masterpiece.
Bad Trip (from the twisted mind of @EricAndre) is the hardest I’ve laughed at anything in a very long time— Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) March 27, 2021
LAUGHED OUT LOUD FOR AN HOUR AND A HALF! Brilliant blend of scripted & unscripted. Prank movies usually expose the worst in us, #BadTrip exposes the best. You laugh at their reactions, not at THEM.@ericandre @LilRel4 @TiffanyHaddish @michaelaconlin @kitaosakurai @rubenfleischer pic.twitter.com/F8Gc6Vax6x— Brett Gursky (@BrettGursky) March 27, 2021
this eric andre' bad trip' movie is pretty good. its like bad grandpa x borat.....with black folks. I like.— L.A. (@LdotAdot) March 27, 2021
Watched @ericandre new movie “Bad Trip” tonight and enjoyed the shit out of it. I was also on drugs. Great combo. 💽 pic.twitter.com/939RsN2NzM— Ross Patterson (@StJamesStJames) March 27, 2021