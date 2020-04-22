CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Badder Than Bad: Ashanti Quarantine Photos

Posted 14 hours ago

BCBG Max Azria - Front Row & Backstage - Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty


Like many other celebrities, Ashanti has been vocal about people staying home to defeat the spread of the COVD-19. Many public figures have been doing IG Live performances to entertain their fans due to the cancellations on anything and everything at this moment. As we wait for the thumbs up to go outside and live again, let’s appreciate Ashanti from a distance.

She still got it!

 

Related: Jaw Dropper: LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Badder Than Bad: Ashanti Quarantine Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

🍭🍭🍭

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Jus a lil plain Jane thang from Long Island 😉

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

SunDaze 💗 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Pretty lil “Quarantine” @prettylittlething

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Caramel...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Sun-daze 🍯

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Aka Bonnie Blanco 💨

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Had to make some minor adjustments...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Close