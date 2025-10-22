Listen Live
News

Bad Bunny Still A Go For Super Bowl LX Despite MAGA Pushback

Published on October 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Bad Bunny, who, last we checked, is a citizen of the United States and has become the enemy of right-wing criticism from the MAGA faithful. Bad Bunny can now breathe a sigh of relief as the NFL has decided to keep the Puerto Rican superstar on the bill for the Super Bowl LX Half Time Show.

 

In a report from the Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, no stranger to combating controversy around musical acts on one of the biggest stages in the world, offered a brief statement to those who decried the decision to have Bad Bunny perform at Super Bowl LX.

“It’s carefully thought through,” Goodell said during a news conference after the NFL’s annual Fall League meeting. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”

Goodell continued, “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment,” concluding the defense of the Spanish-speaking American singer with, “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value.”

President Donald Trump claimed that he didn’t know who the singer born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was during a Newsmax interview. Further, Turning Point USA, the right-wing group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, said it would like to put on a halftime show of its own in defiance of the NFL’s move.

On social media, fans of Bad Bunny and the NFL alike are chiming in with thoughts regarding Goodell’s decision.

Photo: Getty

Bad Bunny Still A Go For Super Bowl LX Despite MAGA Pushback  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Rep. Jasmine Crockett Critiques

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Shaquille O'Neal's Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen In "Highly Coordinated Criminal Scheme"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
News

Lake Highlands Teen Stabbed Breaking Up Bus Fight

2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
News

Toys “R” Us Back Outside — Holiday Pop-Up Hits Grapevine Mills

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Trending
9 Items

Trending

News

They Destroyed The White House For Trump’s Ballroom—And The Photos Are Devastating

Cash money verzuz No limit
Pop Culture

Cash Money And No Limit Face Off In Epic Verzuz Battle

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close