B2K Announces Tour And Black Twitter Is On Fire With #B2kReunionLooks

It’s been a long time coming ladies, but the sun has come out to shine on us. We shall again, get to witness B2K in all their glory. On this day, we rise up to the forefronts and emerge from the shadows as grown women, with our own bank accounts with which we control. Signal the group chat, cue up the old tapes, it’s time to cash in that rainy day savings for the most important reunion tour of our lives. B2K have reunited and a tour is coming.

Omarion announced the Millenium tour on social media and inciting pandemonium the way the group used to back when they were dominating the radio, charts and our hearts.

But the joy doesn’t stop there, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins, and Chingy will be joining the boys on tour!

“We are excited to be a part of what will undeniably be a nostalgic and electrifying performance that will awaken cherished memories and create new, indelible ones for the next generation,” Michelle Le Fleur, COO at Omarion Worldwide told Billboard. “While admiring their solo successes, the fans have consistently demanded a B2K reunion and, with the determination of an incredibly talented team, that dream is now a reality.”

Girlllll, I’m getting my waist-trainer and setting-up my hair appointment tomorrow!

Tour dates drop on December 31 via G Squared Events. Tickets on sale to the public Jan. 4, 2019 in some markets and in remaining markets on Jan. 11.

I’m not the only fan who feels this way, check out how #BlackTwitter is reacting to the news.

