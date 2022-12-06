The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Ashanti and Nelly, hip-hop royalty since the early 2000s, were together for over a decade. That relationship ended in 2013, but a recent viral video has some fans wondering if those flames have been rekindled!

During their performance at a concert in Phoenix over the weekend, the pair danced intimately as they performed their 2008 single ‘Body On Me’. Fans were quick to point out how comfortable they looked together, with some even hinting at rumors that they may be.

Of course, these are just rumors. But, who knows? Weirder relationships have stood the test of time!

Keep scrolling to see the dance and check out our favorite online reactions!

Ashanti and Nelly Go Viral With Intimate Dance, Fans Want Them Back Together was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com