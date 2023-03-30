Arrest The President: Manhattan Grand Jury Indicts Donald Trump, Twitter Celebrates #TrumpIndictment

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

In news that everyone expected, but that no one quite knew of the exact timing—on Thursday, March 30, a Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict former POTUS Donald Trump. The indictment remains under seal, for now, but they do reference a felony.

Previously, Trump claimed that he would be indicted on Tuesday, March 21, which the moments he shared on social media was clearly something he pulled out of his ass. A grand jury works in secret, with only people who may have participated leading to the press knowing what transpired. Nevertheless, mainstream media ran with the date as if it was fact.

However, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not waiver, going about his business and ever curving pressure and potential interference from Congress. But the hammer has finally dropped, more like “initially,” on Individual One. The charged will be tied to the hush money he paid sex worker Stormy Daniels while he was campaigning to be come President.

Reports the New York Times:

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald J. Trump on Thursday for his role in paying hush money to a porn star, according to five people with knowledge of the matter, a historic development that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and forever mark him as the nation’s first former president to face criminal charges.

In the coming days, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will likely ask Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment. The specific charges will be announced when he is arraigned.

Read: Donald Trump is going to be getting mugshot, just like any other citizen who gets indicted.

It goes without saying that Twitter is having a field day, and celebrating. Of course the MAGA wing of Twitter is having a fit, but that’s every day for that team.

