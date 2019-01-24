Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign

Posted 16 hours ago

Aquarius, the 11th astrological sign, are known for traits such as intelligence, being inventive, reformative, friendly and very involved in humanitarian duties. Ruled by planet Uranus,  those who identify as the water bearer sign tend to be quiet and shy or boisterous, eccentric, and energetic. However, both are deep thinkers with a love of helping others.

Take a look at these famous Aquarians…

Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty

January 29th

2. J. Cole

J. Cole Source:Getty

January 28th

3. Lil Jon

Lil Jon Source:Getty

January 27th

4. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Source:Getty

January 25th

5. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Ovid Media

January 24th

6. Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes Source:Getty

February 1st,

7. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks Source:Getty

Portrait of Rosa Park, who organized the boycott of buses in Montgomery, Alabama, 1955, 20th century, United States, New York, Schomburg Center. (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,lifestyles,archival,gulf coast states,1900-1909,bus,organization,schomburg center for research in black culture,montgomery – alabama,rosa parks,boycott

8. Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown Source:Getty

February 5th

9. Chris Rock

Chris Rock Source:Getty

February 7th

10. Gary Coleman

Gary Coleman Source:Getty

February 8th

11. Arsenio Hall

Arsenio Hall Source:Getty

February 12th

12. Ice T

Ice T Source:Getty

February 12th

13. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Source:Getty

February 17th

Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 8 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close