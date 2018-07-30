Amber Rose + 7 Other Celebs Who Brought The Sting Of The Beyhive On Themselves was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Amber Rose It is a popular known fact that whoever shall dare to slander Beyonce, will be attacked with ferocity by the Bey Hive. Still, that doesn’t stop everyone from kicking the bee’s nest. Amber Rose recently chimed in on the whole “Becky with the good hair” controversy, adding Gwenyth “I only eat lettuce” Paltrow into the mix. “I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is Becky with the good hair,” Amber said on the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast. “I really feel like she’s the one who was, like, fucking JAY-Z.” The mere mention of Hov smashing someone else (especially when we’ve moved toward forgiving the rapper for his infidelities) was death sentence brought upon herself. But Amber isn’t the only celeb to get stung, keep scrolling for more.

2. Rachel Roy (Not to be confused with Rachel Ray) The original “Becky with the good hair” was in clear standing, serving up fine affordable garments in Macys, before she decided to swan dive onto the sweetest glass of lemonade. Roy is the prime example of what happens when you rat on yourself. After Beyonce released her magnum opus “Lemonade,” featuring the lyrics “He only want me when I’m not there/He better call Becky with the good hair,” Roy thought it would be in her best interest to Instagram the caption, “Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting for good selfies, or self truths always. Live in the light.” Living in the light got her threats against her life. Lesson: don’t mess with the Bey hive.

3. Kid Rock One of the most violent attacks in Bey Hive history occurred when Kid Rock fixed his raggedy ass mouth to insinuate Beyonce doesn’t have any classic hits like “Purple Rain,” and that her curvy body wasn’t his type. “Beyoncé, to me, doesn’t have a f–king ‘Purple Rain,’ but she’s the biggest thing on Earth,” he said. “How can you be that big without at least one ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ or ‘Old Time Rock & Roll’? People are like, ‘Beyoncé’s hot. Got a nice f–king ass.’ I’m like, ‘Cool, I like skinny white chicks with big t-ts.’ Doesn’t really f–king do much for me.” Oh yeah? Rock learned the hard way what making such asinine comments about Beyonce could do to his career.

4. Sophia The Body You may be asking yourself who the hell is Sophia The Body. Precisely. This c-lister accused Beyonce of sleeping her way to the top on Global Grind’s very own Xilla Valentine’s podcast, “Free Game.” “It works better if you f*ck. Like, everybody f*cks to get to the top. You know what I’m saying? Like, even Beyoncé did it. Madonna. But you have to own that sh*t. But for me personally, I’ve gotten mad sh*t without doing that,” she said. Newsflash honey, that’s just you. Now sat down.

5. Keri Hilson Keri Hilson has a long history of (allegedly) sending shots at Beyonce, i.e. lyrics like: “Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best/You can dance/she can sing/but need to move it to the left… She need to go have some babies/she need to sit down she fake/them other chicks ain’t even worth talkin’ bout.” During a 2011 interview, Miss Keri Baby was asked to hold an issue of Juicy magazine with Jay and Bey on the cover, which led to Keri awkwardly shaking her head and denying the request. Fans claim her career hasn’t been the same since.

6. Mike Huckabee The the words of Mariah Carey, “why you so obsessed with me,” certainly apply here. Mike Huckabee’s obsession with Beyonce grew stranger with every comment he made about the Grammy award winning artist. Huckabee accused Jay of “exploiting his wife” like a “pimp” and claimed her dance moves belonged in the “bedroom.” He took it a step further to criticsized Barack and Michelle Obama for “allowing” their children to listen to her lyrics. Well listen here Mike,

7. Wendy Williams Wendy Williams knows a thing or two about being stung by the Bey Hive. The famous talk show host didn’t mince words when she accused Beyonce of needing auto-tune. Fans quickly reminded Wendy of Beyonce’s vocal excellence.