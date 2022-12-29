Alt-Right Burger Andrew Tate Arrested For Sex Trafficking, Twitter Laughs In Greta Thunberg

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Andrew Tate’s already bad week just got exponentially worse. The controversial alt-right influencer, who got burned something awful by Greta Thunberg, has been arrested in Romania under allegations of sex trafficking.

Andrew and his brother Tristan got popped on Thursday (Dec. 29) for an incident that occurred back in April.

Reports the New York Post:

Incendiary social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother were busted in Romania Thursday related to sex-trafficking allegations, according to a report.

Police descended on a villa Andrew Tate and brother Tristan were staying at Thursday to detain the British brothers on kidnapping and rape charges, judicial sources told Romanian outlet Libertatea.

The brothers had allegedly detained two young women — one with American citizenship and one Romanian — inside the villa against their will in April, where they were subjected to “physical violence and mental coercion,” the Daily Mail reported.

Of course, video footage of Tate getting arrested hit the Internets swiftly.

Earlier this week, Tate, who is essentially the poster boy for toxic masculinity, tried to come for activists Greta Thunberg. Instead, her curt but fierce clapback had Tate down bad and getting clowned. Sure his minions insist he won the battle, but the truth is son got owned something crazy.

Now, he is in police custody. What a time. The kicker is that Tate’s weak sauce answer to Thunberg’s sick burn is reportedly what tipped off authorities to his whereabouts.

Check out prime examples of Twitter throwing salt in the alt-right burger’s wounds to their delight in the gallery.

