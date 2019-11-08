CLOSE
All The Stylish And Fun Moments From The 2019 BRIC Gala

Posted November 8, 2019

The 2019 BRIC Gala occurred on Thursday, November 7th at the Knockdown Center in Queens. BRIC is the largest non-profit presenter of free arts and cultural programming in Brooklyn. Their annual gala showcases BRIC’s vibrant contemporary art, performing arts, and media programs. This year, the gala had Yara Travieso perform. The evening included a cocktail reception, a seated dinner, a compelling curated exhibition of BRIC artists, an immersive instillation, portraits by Barron Claiborne (he took the last photo of Biggie ever) and more. The evening was hosted by BRIC’s president, Kristina Newman-Scott and the BRIC community. The event celebrated the ten Colene Brown Artist Prize recipients and raised money to allow BRIC to continue their free and accessible programming.

See all the stylish moments from the evening you missed.

Kristina Newman-Scott, President of BRIC poses for a photo wearing Demestiks designs.

A large crowd gathered at the Knockdown Center in Maspeth, NY for the occasion.

TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann were some of the stylish people in attendance.

TK Wonder accents her hair with gold embellishments.

An artist performs for the crowd.

An artist performs for the crowd.

The crowd looks on at the performances during the BRIC Gala.

After the BRIC Gala, it was time for BRIC after dark! A dance party ensued until the wee hours of the morning. Here Yara Travieso, who performed at the event, dances with a guest.

Guests dancing at BRIC After Dark.

Guests laugh at BRIC After Dark.

