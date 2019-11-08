CLOSE
All The Southern Style Served At iOne Digital And AT&T Dream In Black’s Creative Class

Posted November 8, 2019

iOne Digital Creative Class

Source: Daniel Amalbert / Daniel Amalbert


Last month we announced our Creative Class featuring five women who are owning the artisty of beauty: Wuzzam Supa, Jesseca Dupart, Gracie J, Fumni Ford, and Susan Oludel. The list was part of a company wide initiative recognizing 55 incredible men and women across various professional disciplines who’ve pushed the needle forward in immeasurable ways during the past year. And on October 24, HelloBeautiful, MadameNoire, Bossip, NewsOne, HipHopWired, Cassius, and Global Grind came together to celebrate ione Digital’s Creative with AT&T Dream in Black in ATL.

Atop Ponce City Market’s Skyline Park, creatives of all forms gathered together for a mix of activities all in the name of celebrating cultural leaders who move us forward politically, financially, musically, artistically, and, of course, fashionably. Guests were treated to tunes courtesy of DJ Wally Sparks while cartoonist Tony Smith drew caricatures of attendees. Others snapped pics in our many interactive photo booths and got their futures read by The Overflo creator Timil Jones.

In addition to executives like iOne Digital President Detavio Samuels, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer Marve Frazier, and AT&T Vice President Angela Baskerville being in attendance, honorees Tristan Walker, founder of Bevel, and Dionna Dorsey, District Clothing entrepreneur, also joined the festivities and participated in a brief Q&A. Because we’ve always got our eye on fashion and beauty we also peeped a number of guests who showed us how to add more creativity to our wardrobe and step up our style as well. Scroll down to peep their southern style and check out the full list of honorees here.

All The Southern Style Served At iOne Digital And AT&T Dream In Black's Creative Class  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

2.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

3.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

4.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

5.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

6.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

7.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

8.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

9.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

10.

Source:Daniel Amalbert

iOne Digital Creative Class ione digital creative class

