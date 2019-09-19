CLOSE
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Posted September 18, 2019

Rihanna took a page out of Victoria’s Secret’s catalog and hosted her own super secret, extra exclusive fashion show for the masses. While the event may have been invite-only, Rihanna will treat all of her fans to a special Amazon Prime livestream of the show, where we’ll get to watch her model friends (including Normai, 21 Savage, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Laverne Cox, Normani) strut down the runway in Fenty’s sexiest Savage lingerie.

And when guests weren’t fixated on the curvy bodies on the catwalk, they were entertained by Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Fat Joe and Halsey, who all hit the stage.

Savage X Fenty Premieres on Amazon Prime Video Friday, September 20

In the mean time, get your early fix with all these exclusive photos from the fashion extravaganza…

1. Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Source:Getty

Description: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: DJ Khaled and Fabolous perform onstage during the Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video – Show at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video ) rihanna savage x fenty fashion show

